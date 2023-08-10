SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 816 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 816 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $12,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.0 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 1,593,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,413. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

