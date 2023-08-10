SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,320 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.31. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Get Our Latest Report on S

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.