SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,320 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.31. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
