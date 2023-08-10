Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

SEE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 436,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

