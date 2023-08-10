Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,324,877. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

