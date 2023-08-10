Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $266,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.9 %

BLDR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.83. 381,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.