Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

