Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $539.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at about $12,670,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

