Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.0 %

RIVN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 30,641,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,758,230. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

