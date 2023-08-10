Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee Sells 1,718 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $42,365.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $81,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Kayden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 11,223 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $271,372.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 110,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,978. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.