Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 701,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,946. The company has a market cap of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In related news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua C. Hicks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at $315,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,195 shares of company stock worth $391,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.