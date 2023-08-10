Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.53 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities lowered shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Quantum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quantum Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 386,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,171. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 200,848 shares of company stock worth $214,907 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quantum by 3,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

