Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.97

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 20752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $303,655 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.