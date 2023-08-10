Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

PWCDF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 18,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

