Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

PHD remained flat at $9.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,331. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

