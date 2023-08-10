Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 35 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.32. 175,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.