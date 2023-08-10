Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 73,802 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 431,005 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 22,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,185. The company has a market cap of $425.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.