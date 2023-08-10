Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

