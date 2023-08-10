Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $526.19. 1,928,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,141. The firm has a market cap of $499.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

