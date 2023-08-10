Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 11,925 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 1,099,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $666.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

