PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.60 million.

PCTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 82,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

