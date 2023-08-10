Paul R. Edick Purchases 10,000 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 420,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 147.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,228,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 97,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 898,486 shares during the period.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.