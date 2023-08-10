Palisade Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Palisade Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 47,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.19 million, a PE ratio of 145.14 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.