OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.98. 137,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,634. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.