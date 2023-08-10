OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $208,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,048 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CINF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.