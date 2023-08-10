OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $281,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $137.20. 42,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,556. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.