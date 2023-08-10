OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.44. 1,421,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

