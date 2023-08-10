OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at $59,913,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,913,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $180,287.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 124,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,685,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,730 shares of company stock valued at $56,996,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TEAM traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 665,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $292.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.35.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

