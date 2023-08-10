Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 308.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 23,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,971. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

