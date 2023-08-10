Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.83

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$82.83 and last traded at C$82.49, with a volume of 28991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Onex Stock Up 1.1 %

Onex Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.26.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

