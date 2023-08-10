ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.49 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get ON24 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONTF

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 190,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,541. The company has a market cap of $308.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 39,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $351,438.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $157,847.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,366.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 39,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $351,438.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock worth $1,481,134. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in ON24 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 663,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ON24 by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ON24 by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.