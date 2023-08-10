OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABIW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,786. OmniAb has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in OmniAb by 72.1% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,675 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

