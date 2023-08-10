Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 741,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,121. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.