Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Major Shareholder David Seldin Sells 15,001 Shares of Stock

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Seldin sold 15,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $10,650.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Seldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, David Seldin sold 53 shares of Nuburu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $38.16.

On Friday, June 16th, David Seldin sold 8,551 shares of Nuburu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $6,071.21.

On Wednesday, June 14th, David Seldin sold 8,552 shares of Nuburu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $6,328.48.

Nuburu Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BURU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,673. Nuburu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuburu ( NYSEAMERICAN:BURU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

