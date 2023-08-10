Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $245.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.58. The stock had a trading volume of 287,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.70. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

