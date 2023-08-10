New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI remained flat at $17.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

