New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

ALL stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.73. The company had a trading volume of 227,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

