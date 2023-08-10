New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.66. 93,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,049. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.