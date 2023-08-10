New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,084 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

MGV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

