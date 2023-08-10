New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $268.06. 221,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

