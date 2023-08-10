Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Netflix stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.39. 2,273,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.