National Bank Financial Boosts Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFXT. TheStreet upgraded Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Enerflex stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 162,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,576. The company has a market cap of $870.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 712,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 128,296 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enerflex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 472,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 346,962 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enerflex by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,794,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

