Morgan Stanley Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WMG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 227,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,181. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 471,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

