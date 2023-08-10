Morgan Stanley Lowers Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $313.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $9.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 887,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,662. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.36 and its 200 day moving average is $245.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,096. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.