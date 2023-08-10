Morgan Stanley Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $107.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

PAG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.11. 96,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,005. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

