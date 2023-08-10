MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,196,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,764,031. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.00 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

