MGO One Seven LLC Sells 17,473 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 182,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 1,089,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.