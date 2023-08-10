MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,674,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 250,637 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,964,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 82,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,700. The stock has a market cap of $794.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

