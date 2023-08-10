MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 832.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,608. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

