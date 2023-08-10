MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 7,012 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

WM traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

