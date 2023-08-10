MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,598. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

